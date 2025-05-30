Texas escaped inmate considered armed and dangerous after psychiatric hospital break

​

The Austin Police Department has issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for an inmate who escaped while on hold at a psychiatric hospital in Texas.

McArthur Mathis was transported to The Cross Creek Psychiatric and Addiction Hospital on Wednesday after being in custody in Grimes County since he was arrested Jan. 2 on multiple warrants. Mathis is also a registered sex offender.

Mathis is facing multiple charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious injury to a family member, obstruction or retaliation, deadly conduct and burglary of a habitation.

Police say they responded to an urgent welfare call at around 10:30 p.m. and learned that Mathis had allegedly kicked the back door open and jumped over a 6-foot fence.

Mathis could be attempting to return to known contacts in Grimes, Lavaca, Brazos or Gonzales counties, the department said.

Police also said Mathis should be considered armed and dangerous due to his criminal history.

Anyone with information on Mathis is asked to contact the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at 936-873-2151, Grimes County Crimestoppers at (936) 873-2000, or www.p3tips.com.