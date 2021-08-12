Some people just don’t want your help.

A Texas driver ended up dead Wednesday night after crashing her vehicle and then firing shots at three people who tried to come to her aid, according to a report.

One would-be Good Samaritan died and two others were hospitalized in critical condition, FOX 29 of San Antonio reported.

As for the gun-wielding crash victim, who was in her 20s or 30s, a nearby neighbor shot her dead after coming to the defense of the three Good Samaritans who were fired upon, FOX 29 reported.

Those shot by the suspect were a 50-year-old man who died at a hospital, a woman in her 50s and a male in his late teens, the report said.

The driver had been speeding when she crashed into a parked vehicle in the area, FOX 29 reported.

An investigation was underway, authorities said.