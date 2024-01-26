Texas driver rescued from floodwaters after standing on roof of vehicle, video shows

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A dramatic video has emerged showing a driver being helped from the roof of his SUV by first responders as floodwaters swept through the Houston area.

The daring rescue unfolded along Spring Cypress Road in Spring on Wednesday, according to KRTK.

The station, citing an employee from A.S.K. Towing and Recovery, reports that the driver hydroplaned on a road and lost control of his vehicle before crashing into a flood control area.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN RESCUED OFF OVERTURNED CAR AFTER SHE WAS STRANDED FOR 15 HOURS IN RUSHING WATER

Footage then shows the driver standing on the roof of his SUV as floodwaters are raging around him.

HERO POLICE OFFICER SAVES TERRIFIED BOY FROM FROZEN POND

The driver, who is attached to a harness, eventually climbs up a ladder that was lowered to him from above.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heavy rains in the area led to flooding on Wednesday morning in Harris County, KTRK reports.