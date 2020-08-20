Texas driver leaves injured passenger inside pickup truck after freeway crash, later caught at hospital: police

A Texas driver left a critically injured passenger inside a pickup truck after crashing into concrete signage on a freeway early Thursday, authorities said.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on U.S. 290 near Little York, Captain J. Shannon said. The pickup truck left the roadway and struck the sign near the center median.

The driver ran away while a passenger was still inside the vehicle, Shannon said. Photos from the scene show the crumbled truck, smashed windshield, and debris strewn across the roadway.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department cut the passenger out of the truck, KHOU-TV reported. The passenger was in critical condition and airlifted to a hospital by Life Flight, according to police.

Shannon said the driver was later found in an emergency room. No details on the driver’s condition were immediately released.

It was unclear what caused the crash.