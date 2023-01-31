Texas DPS troopers turn in 4 illegal immigrants following chase involving a child

A man accused of human smuggling and evading troopers in Texas is behind bars, and the four illegal immigrants in the car with him were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop a black Mercury Grand Marquis for a traffic violation on U.S. 83 in Mission, Texas on Jan. 27, according to a news release.

The driver, later identified as Jose Maximo Viera of Penitas, evaded the trooper through multiple cities, rural roads and dirt roads. During the pursuit, speeds reached 110 miles per hour. Viera reportedly lost control of the vehicle several times due to its speed and wet road conditions.

Viera and the passengers bailed out of the car and ran toward the brush, where troopers located them.

Along with Viera, troopers located two men, one woman and a 2-year-old boy from El Salvador hiding in the brush.

Viera was arrested and charged with evading arrest, smuggling of persons under 18 years old and smuggling of persons causing serious bodily injury.

The four illegal immigrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.