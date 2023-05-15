Texas DPS ends partnership with Austin PD amid Title 42 expiration, border crisis

The Texas Department of Public Safety temporarily ended its partnership with the Austin Police Department on Saturday due to the expiration of Title 42.

In a statement obtained by FOX 7 Austin, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon explained that because Texas DPS is being deployed heavily in border cities, their operations will temporarily cease in Austin. Texas DPS had been working with Austin authorities to investigate violent crimes and drug offenses.

“The department would like to take this moment to thank DPS for the work they have done to assist in keeping our community safe,” the Austin Police Department said in a statement.

“Over the last several weeks, they have assisted in lowering the number of calls related to violent crime, removed stolen guns and vehicles from the streets, and recovered large quantities of illegal narcotics, as well as helping to increase traffic safety in our city,” the statement added.

An Austin councilwoman acknowledged that the decision “may impact public safety” in the city.

“While the situation is still evolving, we acknowledge that this may impact public safety in certain areas,” Austin City Councilwoman MacKenzie Kelly said.

“Still we support their (DPS) crucial work at the border and welcome them back as soon as possible. We remain committed to ensuring safety in our city and appreciate the cooperation of our law enforcement partners,” the statement added.

Title 42 was a Trump-era measure that allowed officials to prevent migrants from entering the United States due to public health concerns. The intent was to curb COVID-19 from spreading.

The policy, which the Biden administration ended on Thursday, meant that at least two million migrants were sent away from the U.S.-Mexico border over the past three years.

El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told Fox News Digital that without new laws, the end of Title 42 will wreak havoc for community members and migrants alike.

“There needs to be policy changes at the federal level, they need to come together and they need to make the policy changes in order to control the flow,” D’Agostino explained.

“While I understand people want to come to America, they want that shot. They want that piece of the American dream. I completely understand that. But there has to be an orderly process to it,” the city leader added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Austin Police Department and Texas DPS for more information, but has not yet heard back.

Fox News’ Ashlyn Messier, Megan Myers and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.