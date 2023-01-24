Texas DPS apprehend 16 illegal immigrants after high-speed pursuit caught on camera

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers apprehend 16 illegal immigrants last week after a high-speed chase in Hidalgo County, video shows.

DPS officials posted a video to Twitter on Monday that was shot last Thursday, showing the nighttime pursuit.

In the video, an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed eventually slows down, veers off the road and drives into a field. When the vehicle stopped, night vision cameras operated from DPS aircraft showed numerous illegal immigrants get out of the vehicle and scatter.

TEXAS OFFICIALS RESCUE OVER 20 MIGRANTS FROM CROSS-BORDER TRAIN SMUGGLING OPERATION

At one point, two troopers approach a bush and two illegal immigrants emerge on the other side, with one tripping and falling before getting back up and running.

Ultimately, 16 illegal immigrants were apprehended with the help of Texas DPS aircraft. All 16 individuals were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle could not be identified, but according to DPS officials, it is suspected one of the 16 people apprehended was the driver.

Border crossings have dramatically increased the past few years with 310,531 border encounters occurring in 2017 compared to 2,214,652 in 2022. As of Sunday, there have been 639,032 border encounters.

Republicans have been up in arms at the increase in border crossings, with many going as far as to call for the impeachment of United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.