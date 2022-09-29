Texas DPS adds seized Dodge Hellcat to its street fleet

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added a new high-performance vehicle to its fleet after they seized a 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye.

In a press release, the agency said they engaged “in a multi-agency street racing task force” after the driver of the Dodge was engaged in street racing. Following the investigation, the vehicle was awarded to the department.

TEXAS SHOOTING LEAVES 5 DEAD, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, AUTHORITIES SAY

The muscle car was seized in April 2021 after the driver was arrested following a high speed chase, with the driver hitting approximately 160 MPH and driving erratically in the well-populated areas of Houston, Texas.

UVALDE FATAL CRASH INVOLVED TRUCK SUSPECTED OF CARRYING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

A DPS officer in a patrolling aircraft saw two similar vehicles speeding from above and notified law enforcement in the area. A DPS Trooper attempted to stop the Dodge, but the suspect fled from the officer.

Law enforcement embarked on a “lengthy pursuit” until the driver ran out of fuel and was forced to flee on foot.

The driver was later taken into custody for felony evading and the unlawful carrying of a weapon after police found a loaded Glock 22, .40 caliber pistol.

Following the investigation, Troopers worked with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office began the asset forfeiture process to seize the Dodge due to the egregious nature of the offense.

On January 25, 2022, the Challenger was awarded to the State of Texas.

The same vehicle that was driven in the pursuit has since been converted into a black and white highway patrol vehicle, equipped with emergency lights and a police radio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodge will now be used for “several law enforcement functions, including traffic and criminal enforcement and community events.”

According to Dodge, the Hellcat boasts almost 800 horsepower via its V-8 engine.