Texas deputy killed in crash after leading funeral procession

A Harris County deputy was killed in a motorcycle crash on Saturday after leading a funeral procession, authorities said.

Sgt. Bruce Watson had been with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years. The sheriff’s office said Watson had just finished on off-duty job leading a funeral procession when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.

Watson was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The driver who hit Watson stopped, and showed no signs of drugs or intoxication, according to published reports citing the Pearland Police Department. The reason for the collision wasn’t immediately clear.

“Our entire Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the sudden loss of our long-time brother,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “Sgt. Watson served his community with honor and distinction, and we ask for everyone to lift his family in prayer during this difficult time.”

Watson, 51, was a U.S. Army veteran and joined the department in March 2000. Before that, he served as a detention sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer, and an instructor at the training academy.

He leaves behind a wife, who is a Houston Police Department officer, and his three children, Gonzalez said.