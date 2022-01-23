Texas deputy constable shot dead during traffic stop, authorities say

A manhunt was underway in Harris County, Texas, early Sunday after a deputy constable was shot dead during an apparent traffic stop in the southwest region of Houston, officials said.

The victim was identified as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a 12-year veteran of the force.

“This has got to stop,” Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. local time, KHOU-TV reported. The incident was confirmed on Twitter by Harris County Precinct 5.

“Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD [Houston Police Department] will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy’s family and his brothers and sisters in blue,” the tweet said.

The suspect, who was described as a “younger Hispanic male,” was stopped by the deputy before he left his white, four-door Toyota Avalon and fired “an assault-type weapon” multiple times at the deputy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said at the news conference.

The suspect then reentered his vehicle and fled. He was still on the run.

This is a developing story.