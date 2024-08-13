Texas dad allegedly fed 4-month-old infant gasoline in attempt to kill baby: police

A Paris, Texas, father has been charged with attempted capital murder after he allegedly gave his infant child gasoline to drink, police say.

The Paris Police Department told Fox News Digital 24-year-old Edgar James Bridgemon was also charged with evading arrest.

On Saturday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Pine Bluff Street to help Paris Emergency Services.

Police learned that a 4-month-old infant was allegedly given gasoline to drink by Bridgemon.

After learning who the father was, officers saw Bridgemon fleeing on foot. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Police said Bridgemon admitted to giving the infant gasoline to drink, intending to end the child’s life.

He was arrested for attempted capital murder and later processed and jailed.

A judge set Bridgemon’s bond at $255,000 — $250,000 for attempted capital murder and $5,000 for evading arrest.

Emergency crews transported the child to Paris Regional Medical Center before later transferring the child to another hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.