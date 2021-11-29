An 11-year-old girl was killed after she was accidentally shot by her father while hunting in Texas on Saturday, reports said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received emergency calls at about 5:15 p.m. about a “hunting accident” in Hallsville. It was later determined that the girl was hit by a shot from a high-powered rifle, a statement obtained by the Longview News-Journal read.

The girl, who was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, a sixth-grader, was located by emergency crews with life-threatening injuries. Responders requested a helicopter to take her to the hospital, but poor weather grounded the fleet, the report said. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time,” Sheriff Brandon Fletcher said.