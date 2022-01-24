Texas authorities know the face of a suspected cop killer – but maybe not his real name. He’s on the run, and they’re asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Oscar Rosales, 51, whom police accuse of fatally shooting Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway early Sunday, is likely an alias, authorities said during a Monday news briefing. But they have both video evidence of the crime and a photo that they say shows the wanted man’s face.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Rosales is likely not the suspect’s original name and authorities did not immediately have a full picture of his past.

“Oscar Rosales is the name that he is known by now, it is not known under that name where his true citizenship is, what his true criminal history is, but this photograph tells you who we’re looking for,” she said. “You can’t run from your own photo.”

Galloway was conducting a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Monday when police say Rosales hopped out of his vehicle, opened fire with what witnesses told police looked like an “assault-type weapon,” and left him for dead.

Rosales is wanted on a charge of capital murder, and police charged his common-law wife and brother-in-law with evidence tampering.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said police recovered video evidence of the shooting and asked for the public to help authorities track down the suspected killer.

“We need the eyes and the ears of all of our citizens to bring this suspect into custody,” he said.

Prosecutors are describing Rosales as a fugitive whom they consider armed and dangerous. He is “a danger to the community and a risk of flight,” according to prosecutors, and they are seeking to have him held without bond once captured.

A reward of up to $60K is being offered for tips leading to his capture.

Rosales may have changed his appearance and could be using another name, according to authorities.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional details to contact Crime Stoppers or the Houston Police Department at 713-222-TIPS or Homicide 713-308-3600.

A magistrate judge set $100,000 bond each for Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, 42, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, 40. They are accused of tampering with a motor vehicle that could be evidence in the case, court documents show.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.