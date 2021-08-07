Texas cop killer gets death sentence after San Antonio detective’s execution-style slaying

A Texas man who fatally shot a San Antonio police officer twice in the head in 2016 was sentenced to death on Friday.

Otis McKane, 36, was found guilty of capital murder July 26 in the execution-style slaying of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane claimed that Marconi, a 20-year veteran, was a random target of his anger but prosecutors said the defendant had been stalking the detective and planning his “heinous and unspeakable” murder, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

The Bexar County jury deliberated for 7 and a half hours Friday before recommending the sentence. It took less than 30 minutes for the jury to find him guilty, according to the Express-News.

McKane killed Marconi, 50, on a busy street in front of witnesses while the detective was writing a ticket during an overtime shift, the Express-News reported. The murder was caught on security-camera video.

As he was being taken to jail following the shooting, McKane told reporters that he “lashed out at someone who didn’t deserve it” because he was upset with the court system. McKane said he was angry because he had not been allowed to see his son during a custody battle.

Extra sheriff’s deputies surrounded McKane during the sentencing Friday after McKane attacked a bailiff on July 26 when jurors found him guilty after 25 minutes of deliberation. The jury could have recommended a sentence of life imprisonment without parole.

An appeal of the conviction and sentence is automatic.

McKane has an extensive record dating back to his teen years.

Marconi’s family in a statement thanked the prosecutors and district attorney, the Express-News reported.

“From the bottom of our hearts, we are extremely proud of all the hard work you put into bringing justice for Ben and finding closure for our family,” the statement said. “And finally, to Detective Benjamin Edward Marconi–THANK YOU for making our lives better, and the lives of everyone you touched. You are eternally missed and we will NEVER forget you–rest easy sweet Ben.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.