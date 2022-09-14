Texas cold case murder suspect arrested after arriving in California on flight from China

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man accused of killing a family of four in Texas, including two children, in 2014 was arrested in San Francisco over the weekend after arriving on a flight from China.

Feng Lu, 58, was taken into custody Sunday by the San Francisco Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection and is being held in a Northern California jail pending his extradition to Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Tuesday.

Lu is charged with capital murder in connection with the Jan. 30, 2014, shooting deaths of the Sun family in their home in the Houston suburb of Cypress.

Deputies responded to the scene and found Maoye Sun, 50, his wife 49-year-old Mei Xie, and their two sons, 7-year-old Timothy Sun and 9-year-old Titus Sun shot dead execution style.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the killings.

“For eight plus years he’s been on the run, and then he made a big mistake, and that’s why he is in custody waiting to be sent back,” Andy Kahan of Crime Stoppers Houston told Fox Houston. “You’re looking at capital murder charge. I would imagine it’s a matter of time he’ll be back to face trial.”