Texas church shooting leaves 2 dead, witness says gunman opened fire during communion

Two people were killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a church in Texas on Sunday, according to officials.

The incident happened around 9:57 a.m. a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ, which is located in the city of White Settlement, just outside of Fort Worth.

“It’s all very tragic,” Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl told reporters.

MedStar, the ambulance service provider to Fort Worth and other cities in north Texas, confirmed to Fox News that two people were killed while another person was in critical condition.

MedStar added that the victims ranged in age from 30 to 60 years old. One of the dead is the shooter, according to the ambulance service.

While Drivdahl did not have details about where the incident took place, a witness to the shooting told KTVT the gunman shot a server with a shotgun during communion before he was taken down by another church member.

“It was the most scariest thing. You feel like your life is flashing before you,” Isabel Arreola told the television station. “I was so worried about my little one.”

The church was apparently live streaming the service when the shooting took place, FOX4 reported.

Images from the scene showed a massive emergency response.

David McClelland with Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News the shooter suffered a gunshot wound, but it’s unclear where the bullet came from. At this time, authorities believe there was only one gunman.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted about the shooting, asking for prayers for “any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene.”

Agents from the Dallas Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the scene of the reported shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.