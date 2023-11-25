Texas cheer coach, mother to 3 kids, allegedly killed by boyfriend: ‘Truly be missed’

A Texas man has been charged in the murder of a cheerleader coach who was the mother of three young children.

Police in Jasper, Texas, found 24-year-old Rosalin Lewis deceased inside an apartment during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, according to KBMT.

Her cause of death was ruled as “blunt force trauma,” according to police.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old William Christian Thomas of Livingston, was arrested and charged with murder. A judge set his bond at $1 million.

A GoFundMe set up by her family said that she had three children, ages 5, 3 and 2.

The fundraiser says that the young mother was “taken away for her family from a malicious act of someone she trusted and once loved.”

Lewis had dreams of becoming a veterinary technician while continuing to coach cheer.

“Rosalin’s impact was so amazing that every young girl she trained became a Cheerleader for Jasper High School. Rosalin will truly be missed and her legacy will live on forever with the love and memories from her children, family, team, friends and the Jasper community,” the fundraiser states.