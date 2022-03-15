Texas bystanders trained in MMA take out man with gun in restaurant: ‘We fight for a living’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two bystanders who happened to be mixed martial arts fighters took down a man who fired a gun inside a RA Sushi in Houston, Texas, Monday night.

Officers responded to a panic alarm at the restaurant around 11 p.m., FOX 26 Houston reports. Authorities also received additional calls about a shooting in progress.

TEXAS HOMEOWNER WHO ‘FEARED FOR HIS LIFE’ FATALLY SHOT INTRUDER, POLICE SAY

Houston police say when officers arrived, they found the suspect had already been taken into custody by customers at the restaurant.

“Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him and then called the police. Police came and got him,” Patrick Robinson said. “We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts.”

UFC star Kevin Holland, a 29-year-old welterweight, was one of the good Samaritans, TMZ reports.

TEXAS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL SEGREGATED KIDS BY HAIR COLOR FOR LESSON ON RACISM, PARENTS SAY

The suspect had fired one shot into the air near the bar area of the restaurant, and patrons were able to get the gun away from the man, investigators say.

“Police say the suspect is a 24-year-old man who was wanted for failing to appear in court on a criminal mischief charge,” KTRK-TV reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jesus Edrai Cardiel Samaniego is facing a felony deadly conduct charge and a misdemeanor unlawful carrying weapons charge, according to court records.

A few dozen people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.