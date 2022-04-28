Texas bus carrying baseball team rolls over on highway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bus carrying members of a baseball team rolled over on a Texas highway, sending 12 to the hospital.

Investigators said that the cause of the crash is under investigations, but said that it happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday in Waller County, according to FOX 26 Houston.

Baseball players from the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy were headed back to Tomball, Texas after a game in Ranger when the bus rolled over.

Of the 22 people on the bus, 12 of them were taken to the hospital and two were airlifted.

One person was extricated from the bus, according to the report.

Authorities said that all 12 injured people are expected to survive.

Participants in the Spartans Postgrad Baseball Academy undergo a 10-month program where it faces college teams.