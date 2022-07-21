Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.

After searching the residence, agents found 13 migrants from El Salvador and Mexico. All of them were in the United States illegally and no caretaker was identified, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Later Tuesday evening, RGV agents received information about another possible stash house, this time in McAllen, another border town about 10 miles southwest of Alton.

At the residence, agents encountered 35 people who, according to CBP, were in the United States illegally. CBP said the migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The subjects were arrested without incident, CBP said, adding that no principal was identified at the location.

On Wednesday evening Border Patrol agents with the McAllen Border Patrol Station attempted to stop a vehicle that had allegedly been seen picking up people at a well-known smuggling area. The driver failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued, CBP said.

The driver eventually came to a stop and exited the vehicle. Agents arrested the driver and four people in the vehicle who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S., CBP said.