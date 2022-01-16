More than 20 illegal immigrants were found in a Texas motel where rooms were being used as “stash houses.”

Officials from the U.S. Border Patrol and the Texas Department of Public Safety found more than 20 illegal immigrants in multiple rooms of a Laredo motel on Jan. 13, according to the U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector.

Authorities were responding to a report of “suspicious activity” at the motel when the discovery was made.

“During the morning of Jan. 13, #TXDPS troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspicious activity at a local motel in central Laredo. Once on scene, agents and troopers encountered over 20 undocumented individuals in multiple rooms of the motel,” a Facebook post from the US Border Patrol Laredo Sector said.

The U.S. Border Patrol Laredo Sector also said that their agents and law enforcement partners “remain vigilant for actions by the criminal elements that attempt to exploit those they seek to smuggle for profit.”