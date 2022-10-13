Texas Border Patrol agents discover illegal immigrants sealed inside grain hopper rail car

Border Patrol agents in Texas on Monday discovered a group of illegal immigrants hidden inside a grain hopper rail car with no means of escape.

The shocking discovery was made in Hebbronville, Texas, which is about an hour’s drive from the Mexican border.

TEXAS AUTHORITIES DISRUPT TWO ILLEGAL MIGRANT SMUGGLING OPERATIONS, THOUSANDS STILL GET AWAY

While inspecting an eastbound train, a K9 alerted a Border Patrol agent to the possibility of concealed humans or narcotics inside a grain hopper.

Border Patrol agents climbed onboard the train and discovered 13 illegal immigrants trapped inside with no means of escape.

IMMIGRATION ACTIVISTS DISMAYED AT BIDEN MOVE TO EXPAND TITLE 42 TO VENEZUELAN ILLEGAL MIGRANTS

The immigrants were removed from the rail car and medically screened before being transported to the Hebbronville Station for processing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

CBP said a records check indicated that the immigrants had originated in Guatemala and Mexico. No further details were released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The discovery came just weeks after Border Patrol agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexican border.