Texas bayou discovered remains belong to missing 2-year-old girl: report

The Harris County, Texas, medical examiner’s office identified remains discovered in a Pasadena bayou last week, as those of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee, according to reports.

FOX 26 in Houston reported on March 20 that Houston Police said Nadia’s remains were discovered in Vince Bayou, though a full verification was needed by the medical examiner’s office.

Nadia’s father, Jyron Charles Lee, 26, was charged in the murder of his common-law wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, as well as the death of Nadia, who was last seen on Oct. 16 on South Richey Street in Pasadena, Texas.

Reed was found unresponsive in a hotel room on Oct. 13. Earlier that night, a 911 call was made about the couple having a child custody dispute. Neither parent, at the time, claimed to have any missing children, according to police.

Two other children, ages 1 and 3, were with Lee and the woman, police said, and one of the children was Lee’s.

The dispute was settled, police said, and officers left.

But at about 10:30 p.m., authorities were called back to the scene, and Lee told officers he got into an argument with Reed and put her in a choke hold to prevent her from hurting the children.

Reed was taken to the HCA Hospital – Clear Lake, where she was pronounced dead.

Lee was detained at the scene, and after an investigation, was charged in his wife’s murder. The two children at the scene were not injured, police said.

It was later learned that another child, Nadia, was not at the scene, FOX 26 reported. After unsuccessfully locating Nadia, the case was handed over to the Missing Persons Division.

Lee was in charge of Nadia at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives received information during the investigation that there may have been foul play, so the Homicide Division took over the case and confirmed they had enough information to determine foul play was a factor.

The medical examiner, as of Friday, was still determining how Nadia died.

Lee’s bond is set at $1.85 million.