Texas authorities seize over 28,000 fentanyl pills, $100K in drug bust

More than 28,000 fentanyl pills, 29 pounds of marijuana and 10 firearms were confiscated by police in Fort Worth, Texas.

Officers arrested Melvin Kellough Jr. and Atomic Greene on Thursday in connection with an ongoing drug investigation.

Investigators worked with an informant who had been purchasing large quantities of fentanyl pills over the past few months from a source in Fort Worth. Court documents stated the informant provided investigators with a cellphone number for the source that was used to identify Kellough, according to FOX 4.

A meeting to buy drugs from Kellough through the informant was set up by investigators.

“During this telephone call, Kellough informed the CD [informant] that he had approximately 25,000 fentanlyl pills that he could deliver to the CD,” the criminal complaint reads. “Kellough further informed the CD that he was going to have his girlfriend bring the fentanyl pills to him as it appeared Kellough was not in possession of the pills at the time.”

Investigators conducted surveillance on Kellough and his girlfriend, watching as she appeared to give him the pills. He then drove to the arranged meeting location.

SWAT officers arrested Kellough when he arrived at the meeting location. Officers also arrested Greene, who was in the car with Kellough.

According to the criminal complaint, officers discovered the 25,000 fentanyl pills, two handguns and an AR-15-style rifle as they arrested the two men.

They also executed a search of Kellough’s apartment and found an additional 3,000 fentanyl pills, 29 pounds of marijuana, seven guns and more than $100,000 in cash.

Kellough and Greene are both facing federal charges for the possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.