Texas authorities find four illegal immigrants hidden under blankets in vehicle in alleged smuggling operation

Texas authorities near the southern border found a vehicle with four illegal immigrants from Venezuela over the weekend, authorities said Thursday.

A special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety was assisting local authorities on Nov. 5 in Bracketville when they came upon a Jeep Cherokee from Colorado, the agency said.

The agent noticed several people inside the vehicle hidden under blankets in the rear cargo area of the Jeep. The migrants – identified as two men, a woman and a 5-year-old girl – were being smuggled from Eagle Pass, a border city, to San Antonio, authorities said.

The 29-year-old driver was attempting to smuggle the group, they said.

The unidentified driver was also found with methamphetamine and a glass pipe that was located in the center console and faces four counts of human smuggling and possession of a controlled substance.

