Texas authorities find dozens of migrants in tractor-trailer broken down on side of road

Dozens of migrants were found hiding in a tractor-trailer broke down on a Texas roadway Friday morning a long distance away from the southern border, authorities said.

The 18-wheeler was found just before 7:30 a.m. on the side of State Route 59 near Ganado, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies opened the truck, they found dozens of migrants inside. Several ran and fled on foot.

Some were apprehended from nearby brush and cornfields.

Authorities believe 70 to 100 migrants were being held inside. As of noon, 46 had been taken into custody. Several were taken to the Jackson County Hospital for dehydration and minor injuries.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities were still searching the area for more migrants.

The discovery comes as Texas continues to take an aggressive approach to secure its portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that nearly $500 million will be redirected from other state agencies to fund Operation Lone Star through the end of the year. The program is a joint mission between the National Guard soldiers and troopers with the state Department of Public Safety.

“Texas will not sit on the sidelines as President Biden continues turning a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border,” Abbott said in an April 29 statement.