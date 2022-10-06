Texas authorities announce major cocaine bust during traffic stop

Texas law enforcement says it seized 126 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop in Hidalgo County Wednesday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said it seized the illicit narcotics as part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), a border security initiative launched in March 2021 in response to an increase in illegal border crossings through Texas and Biden’s immigration policies.

DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID), with assistance from the Texas Highway Patrol, pulled over a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck around 9 a.m. on Jackson Road in McAllen for a traffic violation. The pickup truck was towing a Keystone travel trailer.

BIDEN PARDONING ALL PRIOR FEDERAL OFFENSES OF SIMPLE MARIJUANA POSSESSION

During a vehicle inspection, a Trooper found 55 tape-wrapped bundles containing cocaine concealed in a hidden compartment inside the trailer, DPS said.

Officers arrested the driver, later identified as 64-year-old Anthony William Vasquez of Saginaw, Michigan. He was charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DPS said the drugs have a street value of more than 1.2 million.