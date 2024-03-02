Texas ATM robber removes Brinks security guard’s pants during heist: police
A Dallas-area Brinks security guard was robbed Friday at gunpoint and forced to take off his pants during the heist, police said.
The suspect got out of a black Chevrolet Malibu at 9:45 a.m. and held up a man at a Chase Bank ATM in Irving, the Irving Police Department said in a statement.
DRUG ADDICT USED BIZARRE OBJECT IN ATTEMPTED POST OFFICE ROBBERY: POLICE
Video obtained by FOX Dallas shows a man lying on the ground and his pants being taken off by a suspect, so he couldn’t escape or retaliate, police said.
The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, authorities said.
Images released by police show the suspect wearing a gray hooded sweater and sweatpants, sunglasses, a cap and a face covering. He was described as Hispanic or White.
Investigators are asking for help in identifying the suspect.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Brinks.