Texas armed suspect allegedly barricaded inside burning home, 1 police officer injured

A fire is burning inside a Tarrant County home where there’s allegedly an armed suspect.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 4 that officers are handling a fire as well as a barricaded suspect at the same location in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, but didn’t provide any further details.

Pictures from the FOX 4 helicopter show black smoke coming from what appears to be a trailer and burning vehicles.

Officers with the sheriff’s department and fire department are on the scene.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates.