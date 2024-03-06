Texas A&M-Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris missing ‘without a clue’ as friends, family plead for help

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Corpus Christi police are searching for Texas A&M University-Coprus Christi student Caleb Harris, who has been missing since Monday.

Harris, 21, was last seen at an off-campus apartment complex called The Cottages, which advertises housing for A&M students, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Rachel Gomez, the mother of Harris’ roommate, posted a message to Facebook on Tuesday calling for “urgent” help: “[M]y son’s roommate Caleb Harris 21 yrs old is MISSING. He was last seen in the apartment at 2:30am this morning. All he took was his phone. His wallet and truck are still at the apartment.”

Gomez added that a missing persons report has been filed.

Denise Hall, the mother of one of Harris’ other roommates, said in a Facebook post that Harris was walking his dog on Monday around 2:45 a.m.

“He took his dog for a walk, brought the dog back in and stepped back out of the apartment possibly to pick up Uber Eats or one of those type of things to pick up food for Tuesday at school,” she wrote on a missing persons page. “His phone was off by 3am and has never come back on. His wallet, keys and vehicle are all in his apartment. It took a while in my opinion, but CC Police were out there yesterday searching the area, bringing in drones, and dirt bikes too.”

Hall added that Harris’ family “have been working for days to find him and coordinate the search,” and Harris’ friends and roommates “went to businesses all over [the] Corpus area and put out flyers and spoke to people” on Tuesday.

“Missing without a clue.”

— Denise Hall

Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers noted in a Facebook post that Harris’ roommates have been unable to locate him since he was last seen at the apartment complex early Monday morning, and his family reported him missing.

Crime Stoppers also noted that while the 21-year-old student had his phone, “it is now turned off.”

TAMUCC said it has been made aware of Harris’ disappearance.

Anyone with information about Harris’ disappearance is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840 or 361-886-2600. Tipsters can also contact university police at 361-825-4444.

“We ask our university community and the public to keep Caleb and his family in your thoughts. TAMU-CC remains hopeful for Caleb’s safe return,” the school said in a Facebook post.