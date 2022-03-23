Texas Air National Guard F-16 fighter jet crashes near Louisiana U.S. Army base: Report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An F-16 fighter jet that reportedly belonged to the Texas Air National Guard crashed near a U.S. Army base in Louisiana on Wednesday.

The F-16 fighter jet crashed near Ft. Polk in Louisiana, and the pilot ejected with no injuries, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson told The Advocate.

There were no others on board, according to the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The pilot was able to eject safely from the plane and was later picked up by the military personnel,” he said.