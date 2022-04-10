Tesla driver careens onto Texas sidewalk, nearly hits women, video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A driver who fell asleep behind the wheel of a Tesla careened onto a sidewalk in Hamlin, Texas, last week, just missing two women who had been taking a smoke break outside moments earlier, authorities said.

Two female police dispatchers were smoking cigarettes while standing on the sidewalk outside the police department on Wednesday, Hamlin Police Chief Bobby Evans said.

CCTV footage shows that moments after the women head back inside, a Tesla speeds onto the sidewalk and crashes alongside the building.

Evans told KTXS-TV that the driver had fallen asleep as he was coming into Hamlin.

The driver, who was not immediately identified, hit the corner of the city hall building and knocked down the awning pillars of five store fronts, Evans said.

No further details were immediately provided.