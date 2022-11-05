Terrifying video shows tornadoes tear through Texas, Oklahoma, killing 1 and injuring dozens

One person was killed and dozens more were injured after raging tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma and Texas on Friday.

In McCurtain County, Oklahoma, emergency manager Cody McDaniel confirmed one death.

Details about the deceased were not immediately provided.

Buildings were torn apart in the town of Idabel, power lines were downed and people were still trapped in the county late Friday.

TORNADOES TOUCH DOWN, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS DRENCH NORTH TEXAS, OKLAHOMA AND ARKANSAS

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted that search and rescue teams and generators were being sent to the area.

“Praying for Oklahomans impacted by today’s tornadoes. Storms hit in Bryan, Choctaw, and Le Flore counties, among others. Additional flash flooding in some areas. Search & rescue teams and generators forwarded to the Idabel area. Will continue to work diligently with @okem,” he said.

Keli Cain, of the Oklahoma Emergency Management Office, said at least three other counties were also hit by severe weather.



next



prev



next



prev



As of Saturday morning, more than 3,500 customers were without power in the state, according to tracker PowerOutage.US.

In addition, more than 34,000 were out in Texas, over 22,000 were powerless in Louisiana and more than 12,000 outages were reported in Arkansas.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes were also reported in Louisiana and Arkansas.

SEE IMAGES: REMEMBERING SUPERSTORM SANDY 10 YEARS LATER

Videos showed twisters barreling through the Lone Star State and FOX Weather said there were reports of one-inch hail and wind gusts over 60 mph across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area and parts of southeast Oklahoma.

In Lamar County, Texas, authorities reported that at least 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.

Two people were critically injured out of 10 people being treated at an area hospital.



next



prev



next



prev



Judge Brandon Bell declared a disaster in the area, saying at least two dozen were injured there.

The town of Powderly was leveled.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Friday afternoon that he had increased the State Operations Center’s readiness level to respond to the severe weather.

“Texas – heed the guidance of emergency officials & stay safe,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials plan to survey the damage throughout the next several days.

Tornado watches and warnings continued in Arkansas and Louisiana on Saturday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.