Tennessee women uses Tiktok hand signal to tip off good Samaritan and escape kidnapping

A good Samaritan in Tennessee reportedly helped rescue a woman in an alleged kidnapping and domestic violence situation after she used a hand signal popularized on TikTok.

“If you see something, say something,” witness Eric Streeval told WKRN. “Domestic violence is a bad thing here in Tennessee. The victims, a lot of times they’re too afraid to speak out. And I credit the young lady in this situation with having the world’s most courage of actually speaking out because who knows what would have happened.”

Streeval was at a Twice Daily convenience store on Sunday when he noticed a woman mouth “help” to him and made a hand signal where she repeatedly covered her thumb with her four other fingers. The hand signal was helped made famous on the social media app TikTok.

Streeval is part of a motorcycle club that assists women of domestic violence and took action to help the woman, according to the outlet.

He went to the convenience store’s checkout counter and told staff to call 911. He also took a photo of the license plate of the pickup truck the woman had been in.

Deputies responded and found the pickup truck leaving the parking lot. A pursuit then unfolded for 10-15 minutes, ending when the truck crashed in Dickson County. A man driving the truck, identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Smith, tried to flee on foot but was Tasered and arrested.

The unidentified woman was not injured. Streeval said he reached out to the woman on social media to help set her up with local resources, according to WKRN.

“I would just tell her to lean on the family if she’s got family, [or] find a complete stranger,” he said. “If someone’s willing to listen, talk to him. Don’t think everything is bundled up inside. Reach out to somebody and just believe the good in somebody.”

Smith was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault. More charges are reportedly pending.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.