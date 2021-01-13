Tennessee woman faces charges for allegedly crashing police car during house fire

A Tennessee woman faces charges after she allegedly stole and then crashed a police cruiser that she was allowed to sit inside while her house was on fire Tuesday afternoon, reports said.

The woman was placed inside the cruiser after police said they found her distraught and shivering outside of her home in Kingston Springs, which is outside of Nashville, affiliate FOX 17 reported.

She was identified as a 64-year-old woman.

Kingston Springs police had initially responded to reports from neighbors of loud explosions and flames burning through the roof of her house.

When they arrived, the woman told officers her “baby” was inside the house, Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department investigator Ken Miller said, WKRN reported.

No bodies have been found as of Tuesday evening.

Shortly after she was placed inside the cruiser to get warm, she drove away in the vehicle and quickly lost control on a patch of black ice, plowing through a barrier of an overpass onto the highway about 30 feet below.

She had been going about 30 mph when she lost control, police said, according to WKRN.

Dashcam video from a persuing police car caught the moment she went off the overpass.

She was taken to the hospital with what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries, underwent surgery and will be arrested upon release, according to the station.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has now joined the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the cause of the fire.

The hospital has not given an update on her condition.

“We are thankful that no one else, including our officers were injured during this strange series of events,” KPD Sgt. Jeremy Vaughan told FOX 17.

Neighbors and police told WKRN there have been other disturbances at the home at officers have been called there a number of times in the past.

“The first thing I heard was a huge boom,” a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous told the station. “I look out the window. Flames are shooting out the top of the roof. And before that, I hear what sounds like gunshots. And then I look out the window and Janet is in the culdesac yelling and screaming and they put her in the police cruiser and it takes off down the road followed closely by Kingston Springs Police. Like I said. I am not surprised by anything that happens over here anymore.”