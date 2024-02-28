Tennessee woman disappears in Nashville as she misses start of new job, service dog left home alone: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Loved ones of a missing Tennessee woman are clamoring for leads, saying that the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Emily Bradley, 44, was last seen driving her silver 2014 Chevrolet Cruze in the area of Dickerson Pike and Hart Lane in East Nashville on Feb. 18, WKRN reported.

“Nobody has seen or heard from her since, and we were in constant contact throughout her whole life,” Bradley’s father, Nick Bradley, told the outlet. “You have fits of tears because you are not feeling good about it. It’s just not good.”

Investigators with the Metro Nashville Police Department told Fox News Digital that a license plate reader picked up two hits on Bradley’s vehicle in nearby Hendersonville on Feb. 21, but it was unclear who was driving. The car was picked up while traveling in and out of the city. Hendersonville Police told WKRN they have been scouring for the car.

The department also said that Bradley’s phone had been turned off on Feb. 18 and had not been turned back on.

Nick Bradley traveled hundreds of miles from Florida to post flyers of his daughter around the area where she went missing.

“It’s pretty intense. It’s intensely terrible,” the elder Bradley told WKRN. “We don’t know what happened, but we think something bad has happened.”

Jaiya Wendall, who told the outlet Bradley was her “platonic life partner,” said that her friend has “never gone five days without speaking to [her.]”

Wendall said the 44-year-old never showed up for her first day at her new job.

“For her to no call, no show on her first day of a job is absolutely not anything she’s ever done or would do for that matter,” Wendall said. “Everything in my core says that there’s something off.”

Judy Rose, a longtime family friend, said that Bradley’s beloved service dog, Bob Johnson, was left home alone at the missing woman’s home in Burns.

“Everybody knows when they see Emily, there’s Bob Johnson with her,” Rose told WKRN. “That’s her service animal of about 23 years. She would never leave Bob Johnson locked up in her home with no caregivers lined up.”

“We just know, we know in our heart of hearts that something is off,” Rose said. “There has been some kind of foul play, an accident, who knows, but we just need answers, and we need to locate her vehicle. We need to locate Emily.”

The woman’s “huge community of friends” has mobilized to post flyers and spread awareness of her disappearance on social media, Rose said.

Rose added that Bradley’s mother in Florida is “very ill,” and that the 44-year-old “would not let her mother go through this kind of agony that we’ve been going through every day, every hour.”