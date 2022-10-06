Tennessee toddler, infant killed by family dogs, mother in critical condition: sheriff

A toddler and an infant were killed by family dogs in west Tennessee Wednesday afternoon.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Wednesday evening that two family dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy at their mother’s home.

Both of the children were pronounced dead at the scene while the mom was significantly injured.

The sheriff’s office said she was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The attack happened at a home in the 700 block of Sylvan Road around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A tweet posted by the sheriff’s office stated the home is near Shelby Forest State Park and south of Shoemaker-Shelby Forest Airport.

Fox News Digital reached out to the sheriff’s office Wednesday night, but no other details were made available.

Detectives are investigating the attack.