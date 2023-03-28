Tennessee shooting: Nashville police release security camera footage of Covenant school attack that killed 6

The Metro Nashville Police Department released security camera footage of the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, driving to then carrying out a shooting at The Covenant School, where six people were killed.

In the video, Hale appears to be wielding an assault weapon that she initially uses to shoot through glass doors to enter the building before shooting down various hallways.

Hale’s rampage left three students, all 9 years old, and three faculty members dead.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTER AUDREY HALE: WHO IS 28-YEAR-OLD TRANSGENDER WOMAN WHO OPENED FIRE AT COVENANT SCHOOL

This story is developing. Check back for more details.