Tennessee sheriff opens new investigation into two deputies after Tyre Nichols bodycam video release

The Shelby County sheriff’s office has placed two deputies on administrative leave following the release of bodycam footage Friday evening of a traffic stop on Jan. 7, showing officers severely beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He later died of his injuries.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. said he decided to launch an internal investigation after watching the video.

“Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” Bonner said on Twitter.

He added: “I have launched an internal investigation into the conduct of these deputies to determine what occurred and if any policies were violated. Both of these deputies have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of this administrative investigation.

The officials were not named.

In a separate statement on Facebook, the sheriff said he was saddened and “angry” over the five police officers’ actions that resulted in Nichols’ death.

“My heartfelt condolences are expressed to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. I am sad and angry about his tragic death,” Bonner said.

The sheriff said moments like this tarnish the badge of other law enforcement officers.

“I am a second-generation law enforcement officer, and I am troubled by what we all saw captured on video. This horrible incident tarnished the badge that I wear, and many other good officers wear every day,” the statement read. “I will do everything in my power to prevent another parent from having to bury their child in such a senseless and tragic way.”

Many other law enforcement officers, politicians, sports personalities and others have commented on the graphic footage released Friday evening, which showed several Memphis police officers repeatedly beating Nichols with punches, kicks and a baton.

The footage, taken from body cameras as well as a nearby street camera, shows Nichols attempting to flee from the officers, who chase him down, tase him, repeatedly curse at him, punch and kick him, spray him with pepper spray, and leave him bloodied and dazed.

The incident took place on Jan. 7, and Nichols succumbed to his injuries in a hospital three days later, on Jan. 10.

The five Memphis police officers involved in the incident were identified: Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean and Demetrius Haley. They were subsequently fired and face charges, including second-degree murder.

If convicted, they could face up to 60 years in prison.

Mostly peaceful protests sprung up in Memphis, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C., Friday nightfollowing the video’s release.