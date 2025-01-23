Tennessee school shooter who killed 1, injured another identified as teen student: police

The now deceased gunman accused in the deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a Nashville, Tennessee, high school has been identified.

Metropolitan Nashville police identified 17-year-old Solomon Henderson as the shooter at Antioch High School. Henderson, who was an active student at the school, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting two other students.

Joseelin Corea Escalante, 16, was killed in the shooting and a 17-year-old boy sustained injuries to his arm after being grazed by a bullet. He has since been treated and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, according to police.

Nashville police said during a news conference that Henderson, who was armed with a pistol, fired multiple shots in the cafeteria of the high school.

His motive has not yet been determined, but investigators are examining what they call “very concerning” online writings and social media posts by the shooter.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell released the following statement in response to the deadly shooting:

“As a city, as a community, it is impossibly difficult to be here once again dealing with the devastation of gun violence in one of our school communities. I extend my sincere condolences to all the families impacted.

“Thank you to all the first responders and mental health officials who responded quickly to support the schools community. As a Metro Schools parent, I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to receive the notification that there has been this level of violence in a school.

“We will continue to work with MNPD and community partners on advancing public safety. Working with Dr. Battle, in the days ahead we will continue to wrap our arms around this community and share additional ways to offer support.”

White House officials said President Donald Trump and his team were aware of the incident and offered “heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to those impacted. They also thanked “the brave” first responders who responded to the incident.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also thanked first responders for how quickly they arrived at the school.

“As we await more information, I join Tennesseans in praying for the victims, their families & the school community,” Lee said.

Fox News Digitals Greg Norman and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.