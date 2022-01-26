Tennessee police shootings investigated by officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have died in separate shootings involving Tennessee law enforcement officers, authorities said.

One man died early Wednesday in Shelby County and the other died Tuesday across the state in Jefferson County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting in Shelby County happened after the man fled a traffic stop and then exited his vehicle with a weapon, the bureau said in a statement.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the suspect had fired shots at deputies during the pursuit and then exited his vehicle with a rifle, prompting an officer to fire. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

The other shooting happened Tuesday in Dandridge when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the White Pine Police Department responded to a welfare check at a residence, the bureau said in a statement. The man got into an altercation with an officer that escalated and led to a sheriff’s deputy and a police officer firing shots, the statement said.

The man was hit and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. No officers were injured.

Officials haven’t released the names of the men or the officers involved.

Bureau agents were continuing to investigate the circumstances in each shooting.