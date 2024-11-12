Tennessee police searching for brazen burglar who rappelled into bowling alley and stole cash

Tennessee police are searching for a brazen burglar who rappelled down into a bowling alley business early Sunday and stole around $1,500 in cash.

Police said the bowling bandit cut a large hole in the roof of Lanes Trains and Automobiles in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and rappelled down a rope to get inside. The burglary also cut a hole through some drywall, police said.

The burglar was caught on surveillance footage carrying a hammer and prying tool just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The footage shows the burglar prying open a cash register that didn’t contain any money. But the burglar did break into an ATM and a game card recharging machine, stealing around $1,500.

The burglar exited the business through a side door. A Lanes Trains and Automobiles employee discovered the business had been broken into around 7:50 a.m.

Detectives say the suspect appears to be a male, around 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. Surveillance footage shows the burglar was wearing a green camouflage balaclava to cover his face.

No suspects have been arrested as of Tuesday, Nov. 12. A general manager declined to comment on the incident when reached by Fox News Digital.