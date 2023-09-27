Tennessee police search for thieves who burglarized Memphis jewelry store: video

Tennessee police are actively searching for the burglars who were filmed breaking into a Memphis jewelry store Friday.

Memphis Police Department issued a press release about the incident Monday. The burglary took place at around 1 a.m. Friday at Stage Jewelry and Coins.

Authorities say that four men broke into the business’s glass storefront using a four-way lug wrench. They stole a variety of jewels before fleeing the scene.

The 12-second video released by authorities shows a group of men walking through the broken glass window. The suspects were all wearing hooded sweatshirts.

“All four suspects entered the business and stole an assortment of jewelry and diamonds,” Memphis Police Department explained on Facebook.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver four-door Infiniti vehicle. The direction they were headed in is unknown.

Police urge anyone with information about the burglary to call the Crime Stoppers of Memphis at 901-528-CASH. All tips are anonymous, and some tips may be eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made.

Memphis police are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are available at this time.

