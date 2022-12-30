Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned

A Tennessee man is facing charges in a deadly crash that took the lives of two parents and injured their three children on Christmas day.

Patricke Conley, 42, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault after a fatal crash left parents, Dustin and Brittany Dillard, dead and their three children injured.

Both parents were just 33-years-old.

According to an arrest report from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol was a factor in the crash, with first responders noting “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” in Conley’s car and “numerous Bud Light beer cans” scattered throughout.

The report also noted that Conley was heading west on U.S. Highway 64 when he veered off the right side of the roadway and hit a mailbox. He also crossed over both lanes of travel into the grassy median, traveled up a steep embankment, and went airborne.

Conley’s Isuzu Ascender then collided with the Dillard’s Jeep Wagoneer, which was headed west on Highway 64.

The Dillard’s three sons sustained serious injuries from the collision, but are recovering after being rushed to a local hospital.

On Thursday afternoon, Conley made his first court appearance since his arrest. He pleaded not guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.

The judge set his bond at $500,000, and if he makes the bond payment, Conley will be required to wear an ankle monitor and submit to weekly drug tests.