A man was shot dead in Tennessee over the weekend after confronting someone for allegedly fondling a member of his family.

Maurice Walker, 33, was driving home with his brother in Memphis Saturday evening when he pulled over and confronted 26-year-old Denorius Butler, FOX 13 reported, citing the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The two started fighting after Walker accused Butler’s brother of sexual misconduct, the sheriff’s office said. Both Butler and another gunman allegedly opened fire, striking Walker and nearby cars and homes.

Walker’s brother dragged him behind a car and returned fire, FOX 13 reported. Butler handed off his gun and ran for cover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Butler and his brother were taken in for questioning. Butler is charged with 2nd–degree murder, attempted 2nd-degree murder, tampering with evidence, employing a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony, and felony drug charges, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was not available for further comment. It was not immediately clear if Butler has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.