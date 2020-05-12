Tennessee man arrested after Uber driver allegedly kidnapped at knifepoint, escaped speeding car on highway

A Tennessee man charged with kidnapping an Uber driver at knifepoint — before she jumped from her car while it was speeding on a highway — was arrested Monday in Florida, police said.

Christopher C. Miller of Cleveland, Tenn., was arrested Monday afternoon in Jacksonville, police said. He was accused of abducting 26-year-old Uber driver Carolina Vargas and forcing her to drive from Tennessee to Georgia at knifepoint.

Police in Georgia said Vargas dropped off Miller at a hotel in Cleveland, Tenn., last Tuesday and made plans to pick him up Friday to take him to Nashville to retrieve his semi-truck that supposedly had broken down, Fox 17 reported.

On Friday, Miller told Vargas he knew a faster route to Nashville that avoided traffic. She told police she questioned him about the route when he drew a knife out of his bag and hit her in the ribs.

While driving on a highway in Cohutta, Ga. – about 40 minutes outside Chattanooga – she jumped from her car, sustaining several life-threatening injuries, according to a report from the Cohutta Police Department.

WANTED FUGITIVE CAPTURED IN MEXICO, BROUGHT BACK TO TEXAS, OFFICIALS SAY

Vargas slammed her head into the pavement, she broke her three front teeth out and the back tire of the car ran over her legs, according to a GoFundMe account set up to cover her surgeries. The suspect got into the driver’s seat and left her unconscious in the middle of the highway, according to the page.

Doctors at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Ga., later treated and released her, WKRN reported.

The kidnapping sparked a multi-state search for Miller before cops arrested him in Jacksonville. Police said Miller had multiple firearms in his possession.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, hijacking a motor vehicle, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during a crime.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge in Florida before being extradited to Georgia, The Tennessean reported.