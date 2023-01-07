Tennessee man accused of impersonating police officer arrested in Oklahoma

A Tennessee man was arrested in Oklahoma after allegedly impersonating a police officer and pulling people over, according to officials.

Jackson Jones, 19, is believed to have pulled several drivers over by flashing his lights behind them, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

At the time of his arrest, Jones was wearing a ballistic vest with a “Sheriff” patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight, and handcuffs.

TENNESSEE MAN CHARGED IN DEADLY CRASH THAT ORPHANED THREE CHILDREN COULD HAVE TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT

He told deputies that he worked for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee and was just leaving work and wearing the vest because it was comfortable.

The Jail Administrator for Campbell County, who is also Jones’ cousin, told OCSO deputies that Jones did not work for the jail anymore and is not re-hirable after impersonating an officer there.

TENNESSEE POLICE DISCOVER 76 DOGS LIVING IN ABANDONED HOME: REPORT

One person told OCSO that Jones pulled him over and claimed to be an undercover police officer. The individual said he became suspicious because Jones was acting very aggressively.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said if a person is pulled over by someone they do not believe is actually a police officer, they should call 911.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“911 operators will be able to tell you for sure whether there are any officers conducting traffic stops in your area,” Johnson said.

Jones is charged with impersonating an officer and transporting an open container. He is being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.