Tennessee man accused in Fiji murder of wife Christe Chen confessed to killing before getting lawyer: Reports

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee man accused of viciously beating his pharmacist wife during a luxe belated honeymoon vacation in Fiji initially admitted to the murder before later going quiet, according to reports.

Bradley Dawson, 38, appeared in Fiji’s Lautoka High Court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, when he was photographed exclusively by Fox News Digital wearing a reddish-orange shirt and green shorts while one hand was cuffed to another person. ABC News reported that Judge Riyaz Hamza denied an attorney’s effort to have his client released ahead of trial.

He is reportedly due to return to court on September 1 for a bail hearing.

Dawson faces a murder charge in Fiji in connection with the beating death of his new wife, Christe Chen Dawson, whom police found dead at the exclusive Turtle Island Resort on July 9 in the middle of their honeymoon.

AMERICAN WOMAN KILLED ON FIJI HONEYMOON HAD ‘HORRIFIC’ INJURIES THAT WERE NO ACCIDENT: LAWYER

Fiji police discovered the 39-year-old woman beaten to death in the bathroom of a luxurious room at the Turtle Island Resort on Nanuya Levu on July 9, according to authorities.

WHO IS BRADLEY DAWSON? AMERICAN CHARGED WITH MURDER IN WIFE’S HONEYMOON BEATING DEATH IN FIJI

The medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries around head and face,” Ronald Gordon, her family’s lawyer, previously told Fox News Digital. When her parents visited her in the morgue, he added, her mother “was inconsolable because of the injuries.”

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS LUXURY BEACHSIDE RESORT IN FIJI AT CENTER OF TENNESSEE WOMAN’S HONEYMOON MURDER

Two days later, Fiji police arrested Dawson on another island.

Gordon, has said he believes Dawson – an IT specialist at the nonprofit Youth Villages -is a flight risk and will oppose bail.

“He left his very sophisticated GPS watch outside the room and left his room with just his wallet and his passport, and so it just shows his intention was to flee the country,” Gordon said.

But during Wednesday’s hearing, Dawson’s attorney, Iqbal Khan reportedly argued that the case “may take two years.”

“Why should he remain inside for that long?” he said, according to ABC News.

Dawson and Chen married in February after just a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson had previously traveled to Fiji with an ex-wife just two years ago.

Dawson, who remains housed in jail cell while he awaits his bail hearing, confessed to the killing early on, but then changed his tune after an attorney began representing him, ABC News reported.

CHRISTE CHEN MURDER: ‘ODD’ THAT BRIDE KILLED ON FIJI HONEYMOON WAS NOT SHIPPED BACK TO U.S. FOR SECOND AUTOPSY

The accused murderer spoke to ABC News from one of the facility’s visiting rooms, saying he kayaked to a nearby island on July 8 – the day of Chen’s murder. Fox News Digital previously reported that Dawson allegedly told a local man he’d had an argument with his wife and kayaked away from the resort.

Dawson told ABC News he and Chen were intoxicated and had an argument.

“I just wanted to give her some space,” he reportedly said. “It was normal for me to take a walk.”

He called Chen his “everything,” and added that he is “praying every day” for her, according to the report.

“What I can say is I am so sorry for the situation we are all going through now. We were supposed to have amazing holidays and I lost my wife,” he told the news site.

Dawson reportedly said he and Chen “were supposed to have an amazing life.”

“Just thinking she is not here anymore is so painful,” he said, according to the report. “I am thinking of her all the time.”

Meanwhile, someone who was staying at the resort during Dawson and Chen’s stay described hearing “loud banging sounds” coming from the pair’s room, despite that they seemed happy earlier in the night, according to a copy of the police report, which was obtained by ABC.

According to a police report obtained by ABC News, a vacationer staying at Turtle Island at the same time as the couple, said Dawson and his wife appeared happy the evening of the alleged fight. The vacationer said she later heard “loud banging sounds” from the couple’s room, according to the police report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was as if someone was drunk and unable to control themselves inside. And then we heard a loud scream followed by a big loud bang and after that there were complete silence,” the woman reportedly told police.