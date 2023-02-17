Tennessee mall shooting leaves one in ‘critical condition,’ 2 hospitalized: police

Police in Memphis, Tennessee responded to a mall after reports of shots fired which left three people injured.

According to the Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at 4:51 p.m. on Thursday at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall on 2700 N. Germantown Parkway in Memphis, Tennessee.

In a press release, police shared that one male shooting victim was in “critical condition” and was transported to Regional One Hospital. The second male victim and a third female victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Police shared that they were both in stable condition following the incident.

Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting stemmed from a fight between two parties.

Memphis Police shared that the area is secure following the shooting and that it is unknown if the suspects and victims knew each other previously.