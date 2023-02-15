Tennessee Lt. Gov. recovering after pacemaker inserted

Tennessee Lt. Gov. and Senate Speaker Randy McNally is recovering after having a pacemaker inserted.

McNally checked into Vanderbilt University Medical Center last week after experiencing symptoms of an irregular heartbeat, the Republican lawmaker said on Twitter. He said tests indicated he would need a pacemaker and later updated that surgery on Friday to implant the device was successful.

FORMER TENNESSEE OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY TO VIOLATING CIVIL RIGHTS OF MAN HE ARRESTED

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McNally, 79, said he was grateful for the messages, prayers and support he has received. The East Tennessee resident has served in the state legislature since 1978 and said he looks forward to getting back to work.